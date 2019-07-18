Premium ice cream brand Dumont to set up 100 outlets

Dumont, a premium ice cream brand, is looking at setting up 100 outlets across South India over the next one year.

The brand, which is being launched with 10 stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, has set a target of 200 stores in three years with presence in all southern states and Maharashtra.

The proposed stores would be a mix of own outlets and franchises, Vivek Inampudi, Managing Director, Dumont told reporters here on Thursday.

He said five to six stores will be added in next one month. The company has received 40 enquiries for franchise outlets.

In the first year of operations, the company is aiming at Rs 12-15 crore revenues. Each store is expected to generate revenues of Rs 60 lakh by selling ice creams in 34 flavours and milkshakes.

The company, which is in existence for 20 years, has been supplying frozen deserts to caterers in southern states under different brands. Its manufacturing plant near Vijayawada has capacity of 1,900 litres ice cream per hour. It has set up a network of 10 cold storages to handle large volumes.

He said they would set up another plant in Hyderabad in a year or two with an investment of Rs 15 crore. It will have a capacity of 2,500 to 3,000 litres of ice cream per hour.

Vivek said the company, which sources fresh milk from dairy farms in the countryside, handpicked fruits from India and abroad and makes special sauces, would offer flavours which no other competitor in the country offers.

Dumont has a strong focus on research and development, which helped it to come out with new and surprising flavours that are not available in the market in India.