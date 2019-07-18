UNIQLO to foray in India in October; open 3 stores in Delhi

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, has announced the strategic rollout plan for its introduction in India this fall. Given the size and fast growth of the Indian market, the launch will for the first time involve three separate stores. The first of three UNIQLO stores will open in October in New Delhi.

“We are committed to the Indian market and are very excited to be launching our first three stores in Delhi, a region that embraces diversity and culture, from art and design to craftmanship and fashion,” said Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing.

“The opening of our first store, UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, followed by a second and third store a little later, represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy. We look forward to offering our high-quality, affordable LifeWear apparel to the people of India,” he added.

The first UNIQLO store, located at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, measures close to 35,000 square feet in total sales area on three levels and will feature prominent store-front branding through UNIQLO’s unique red colour. The full range of LifeWear will be available for men, women, kids and babies, including the popular line of UTs (UNIQLO T-shirts).

The second and third UNIQLO stores will be located at DLF Place Saket, a newly renovated shopping destination set to reopen in Fall, and DLF CyberHub, respectively. Each of the two sites will be sized to offer the full range of LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies.

LifeWear is the UNIQLO commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles. High-quality, highly functional, affordable and constantly evolving, LifeWear is inspired by life’s needs to provide thoughtful and timeless clothing available in a variety of colours and styles for people of all ages.

The company’s announcement to start operations in India comes after the country allowed 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail, although foreign retailers still need to source 30 percent of their products from local suppliers, preferably medium and small enterprises.

In 2006, the government had allowed 51 percent FDI in single brand retail. In January 2018, 100 percent FDI was permitted for foreign players in single brand retail trade to set up own shops in India without government approval.