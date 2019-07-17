Raymond’s TRS to roll out Magic Mirror concept at all stores

The Raymond Store (TRS), a Raymond brand retailing fabric and ready-to-wear categories, will soon uplift the store experience at all stores by including Magic Mirror concept.

The concept has already been rolled out at at 4-5 TRS stores on a trial basis. The concept will be launched at more than 100 stores this year.

TRS started with Raymond’s idea to penetrate through smaller towns of India through mainly franchise model. TRS, as store model, was also made successful by keeping the fixture system modular and overall design approach flexible to suit any available reatil property.

Sudhir Saundalgekar, Director – Projects, Raymond shares, “We are taking serious phygital approach with specially TRS. We have recently introduced the body image scan interface where shoppers are offered wider choices and customizations. We have also started our trial room delivery system, through which, customers can get rid of the hassle of taking the merchandises themselves for fitting. Magic Mirror will further strengthen our phygital fabric. Though the prototyping and trial have already happened at 4-5 stores, we have large roll out plan to take this concept to more than 100 stores this year.”

Raymond has about 9 independent brands operating through both standalone and MBO/ LFS formats. In terms of retail design, some of the brands like Raymond, Park Avenue and The Story Respun are getting rid of cash counters and adopting bill delivery system to appeal to the new age customers.

Park Avenue stores will soon bring a feature of DIY desks which will entail iPad-assisted interfaces for customers to practice extensive customizations. The service will now be added to 260 Park Avenue stores including partner stores too.