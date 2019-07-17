Paytm Mall expands portfolio with international brands

Paytm Mall said Tuesday it is expanding its ‘Paytm Mall World Store’ that makes international brands from the US, Spain and other countries available to Indian buyers at its platform.

The assortment includes over two million SKUs from several geographies including the US, Spain, Korea, Japan and China, a statement said.

The company has partnered with brands across categories like fashion, electronics, home & kitchen range, baby apparel, cosmetics and toys to ensure secured doorstep deliveries within 10-15 days, including clearances, the statement said.