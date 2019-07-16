HomeCentre to don a new store design concept by 2020

Furniture, decor and homeware retailing arm from Lifestyle International, HomeCentre will launch a new store design concept in India in terms of redesigned fixture systems, in-store tech integration and overall look-and-feel of design and VM possibilities.

The brand is already going through a store design makeover at locations in the origin place, Middle East.

In an exclusive chat with Indiaretailing.com, Sasikumar Ramaswamy, President Group Head – Store Design and Projects, Lifestyle International shared, “Although the store design will be in line with the concept change which is happening across Dubai HomeCentre outlets, we will tweak the concept design according to the market preferences and property availability in India. In Dubai, the HomeCentre stores span across 80,000-1 lakh sq.ft., whereas in India, it’s less than half spanning around 25,000-30,000 sq.ft. Also, the ceiling height available in India stores are about a meter less than Dubai stores. Therefore, we need to design the concept as per the store sizes and formats.”

“Although I can’t disclose much details of the project, all I can say is that we are redesigning fixtures, which are lighter in their appearances and much more premium in their looks. Going forward with the objective for all brands under Lifestyle International umbrella, there will be massive tech integration into the fresh design ID. We will be able to implement our new concept by next year,” he added.