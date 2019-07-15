Moreschi sets foot across 16 Metro Shoes stores

Moreschi, Italian luxury brand founded in 1946 by Mario Moreschi and known for its exclusivity and style, has entered into a strategic agreement with Metro Shoes. The brand will now be available at 16 Metro Shoes outlets across the country.

Moreschi is curated in Italy with great Italian roots. Since inception, the company has created a distinguished personality for itself for its quality, craftsmanship and their elegance. The company not only guarantees highest quality production but also ensures a great degree of satisfaction of customized products as well.

The style of Moreschi represents a timeless classic. It shows a unique blend of luxury and traditional elegance without compromising its originality and comfort. Each Moreschi shoe is meticulously crafted requiring 250-300 manually handled steps. Artisans, technology, tradition and innovation are combined and seamlessly integrated throughout the entire production process. Moreschi has ranging from Rs 39,990 to 49,990. The brand has a varied range of footwear, wallets and belts for men and women at different price ranges. In addition to the iconic collection that N.O.S (Never Out of Stock), every year, two footwear collections are created – Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer.

On the association, Farah Malik Bhanji, CEO & MD, Metro Brands Ltd. says, “As a fashion hub, India is constantly evolving and expanding at a constant pace. A growing number of fashion luxury brands from different countries want to enter India to provide its consumers enriching experiences. We are thrilled with this association and look forward to the response the brand receives in India. Moreschi is truly a distinctive brand which brings different cultures of Italy to the world.”

Supported by the third generation, Moreschi shoes originate from an inseparable pairing, a highly qualified workforce carefully selected materials.