Shoppers Stop VM spreads the monsoon cheer

Riding onto the childhood memories of monsoon, India’s largest departmental store chain Shoppers Stop has recently created a monsoon visual merchandising window scheme with unique renditions of clouds and rainfall.

The window, launched at selected Shoppers Stop outlet, features sunboard cloud cutouts in various bright colours with nylon threads suspending from them denoting the rainfalls.

Pawan Nagarwal, Head – VM, Shoppers Stop, further shared the VM narrative with Indiaretailing.com, “Monsoon brings the freshness and cool to our lives. And, we all enjoyed the season more in childhood than ever. To depict that sentiment, our monsoon window uses plethora of bright colours through those cutouts of clouds. The vertically-cut nylon threads do not only represent the rainfall structures but also represent the Stripe trend, which is big this season.”

Printing and execution: Concept Digital Printing

Investment: Rs 15,000+ per window