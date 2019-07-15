Bestseller launches affordable millennial brand, Produkt, in India

Danish fashion group Bestseller has expanded its portfolio with the launch of an affordable brand called Produkt. The brand is especially aimed at India’s Millennial population.

Talking about the brand, Vineet Gautam, Country Head, Bestseller India exclusively told Indiaretailing Bureau: “Produkt is part of our global bandwidth of brands which we operate, and this is an extremely affordable Millennial brand, meant for the young population of this country.”

“With this affordably priced brand, our intent is to bring international trends into the market of distribution – a space where currently not many brands operate. We have been looking at launching something interesting in this segment for a few years now,” he added.

The brand, which includes three main ranges – Pro-Night, Urban-Pro and Pro-Leisure – will be entering the Indian market with an Autumn Winter collection in the West and South regions.

“Both Pro-Leisure and Pro-Night are very strong parts of the collection and they will be our strengths in the market,” Gautam stated.

Pro-Night – The perfect collection which can take consumers from day to night effortlessly. Pro-Night is all about classic pieces which never go out of style. The garments are high on trend and quality. The range includes solid hued shirts and well fitted pants with subtle details and rich textures perfect for any occasion. The perfect collection which can take consumers from day to night effortlessly. Pro-Night is all about classic pieces which never go out of style. The garments are high on trend and quality. The range includes solid hued shirts and well fitted pants with subtle details and rich textures perfect for any occasion. Urban-Pro – It is inspired by the ‘rock-n-roll’ vibe of the streets. Right from jeans and graphic print tees, to trendy printed shirts as well as jackets in denim and sweatshirts, these fashion forward pieces are apt to spruce up consumers’ street-style wardrobe. The Urban-Pro collection caters to the young millennials who are inspired by the freedom of the streets and express themselves through their individualistic sense of style. Pro-Leisure – Keeping with the latest athleisure trend, that has caught the eyes of the millennials, the Pro-Leisure collection is all about comfort and fashion. The collection has a range of tracks, t-shirts, bomber jackets and hoodies having minimalistic detailing like pockets, zips, badges etc. Taking cues from sportswear, this range has a number of utilitarian pieces which are high on trend.



“Initially, we want to hear from consumers about this new product, the pricing, value proposition, the fashion, the trend and the quality. Once we have the required data, we will then look at exploring potential markets in the North and East regions around springtime next year. By Autumn-Winter 2020, we will be available pan-India through distribution networks,” he further added.

Internationally, Produkt is a men’s wear brand but in India, it is going to be positioned as a unisex brand.

“For the first two seasons, we will start only with men’s collection and establish the product. The globally designed, made in India brand will be launching many more products and lines once it gets the eco-system right. It will also be a part of the same global strategy of ours to operate with high compliance and sustainability,” Gautam said.

“We will get into SIS in a season or two, but we are not going online currently with it. It is going to be complete offline model and we still believe offline is still a large segment in this country,” he added.

Over time, the brand will be launching its website as well as branching out into EBOs.

“’Once we are done with the men’s and the women’s wear, and we believe the collection is strong enough to run a full retail store then yes, we will open the EBOs of the brand,” Gautam concluded.