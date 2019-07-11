Sameer Manglani, COO, Meena Bazaar

Meena Bazaar is Delhi’s original & iconic brand of women’s ethnic wear. Established in 1970, with the commitment of creating memorable customer experiences with “The Best Range. The Best Price.”

Almost 50 years later, Meena Bazaar has become the most trusted and loved brand for trendy and traditional clothing that makes a women’s ethnic wardrobe fashionably updated.

Keeping the heritage alive and adapting to the changing fashion needs of the India market, Meena Bazaar offer a variety of garments to choose from, across an exclusive range of Sarees, Suits, Kurtis, Lahengas, Anarkalis & Gowns.

Having served families for generations by making some of their most precious moments memorable, Meena Bazaar is now present across major cities in India.

Sameer Manglani is a 3rd generational in the business and is spearheading the retail operations of the brand. Being one of the early adopters of technology in the women’s ethnic wear sector, he has fused the modern twist of technology to the otherwise traditional and unorganised retail environment.