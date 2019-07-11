ShopClues partners with Japanese budget lifestyle brand Miniso

India’s largest managed online marketplace ShopClues, which delivers to over 39,000 pin codes, has kept up with the changing demands of its Tier III/IV customers by announcing a tie-up with much sought after Japanese budget lifestyle brand Miniso.

“As a brand, ShopClues has always been focused on partnering with the right aggregators to give our customers an expansive and diverse product range at affordable prices. Our core strength lies in serving value-seeking customers from metros and far-flung parts of the country. However, there is a misconception that young people outside of the metros are not style-seekers or that they do not want lifestyle products. This association with Miniso is in sync with our brand strategy to ensure that everybody across the country has access to products that are affordable and stylish,” says Sanjay Sethi, CEO & Co-Founder, Clues Network.

The ShopClues platform will offer top-selling Miniso products from 5 different categories such as Bags & Luggage, Beauty, Fragrance, Home and Kitchen. The product prices will range from as low as Rs 90 up to Rs 350.

Both ShopClues and Miniso share a similar outlook when it comes to affordable, quality products, making this tie-up a natural extension of their core business ideologies. While ShopClues has remained focused on bringing e-commerce to customers in every town and village in India, Miniso has taken the Indian market by storm with its innovative range of reasonably priced products that have a global touch. Miniso is now expanding its reach through this online association with ShopClues.