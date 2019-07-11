Splash expands presence in Dubai; opens new store at Al Wahda Mall

Middle East’s leading fashion retailer, Splash Fashions opened a new store at Al Wahda Mall Abu Dhabi offering shoppers in the capital the best of cutting-edge street style fashion in a retail space of approximately 14,000 sq ft.

Considered a trend-setter in the region, Splash offers an extensive, award-winning collection of popular clothing for women, men and teens and collaborates regularly with well-known designers and personalities to bring the best of fashion to the region.

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall said, “We are delighted to welcome Splash to our portfolio of retailers. The wide range of goods offered by the brand perfectly aligns to the mall’s diverse offering to shoppers. We are confident that Splash will add more buzz to an already vibrant retail environment within Al Wahda Mall.”

Raza Beig, CEO, Splash & Fashion Director, Landmark Group said, “We have a loyal customer base in Abu Dhabi and their continued support has played a huge role in the growth of the brand in this emirate. Being one of the few home-grown fashion retail brands in this region, our focus has always been to offer trendy apparels while incorporating the best from the international runway and customizing these to suit the customer tastes and climate of the region. Hence, we’re quite confident that our new store in Al Wahda Mall will continue to cater to the needs of all our customers and deliver an unparalleled shopping experience.”

The award-winning Al Wahda Mall has over 400 tenants offering a superb retail mix of fashion, jewellery, electronics, food court, home improvement, family entertainment, beauty, gym, sports lounge, renowned high-street brands, kiosks and over 50 mouth-watering world class F&B outlets.