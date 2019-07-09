Seawoods Grand Central Mall celebrates International Yoga Day

Inspired by the famous saying ‘A healthy mind in a healthy body’, Seawoods Grand Central Mall hosted a special event in association with Yoga Sadhana Mandir on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2019.

In its bid to inculcate a healthy way of living among its patrons, the mall invited guests to attend a special yoga session at the mall between 7.30am – 9.30am.

In the two hour long power-packed Yoga session professional instructors taught basic yogic asanas such as shalabasana, pawanmuktasana and makrasana among others followed by breathing exercises Kaapalabhaati and Pranayana. The session also included advice on mental and physical health benefits of a regular yoga routine.

All prominent Yoga institutes from Navi Mumbai such as Ambika Yoga Kutir, Patanjali Yogapeeth, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana etc. also took part in the event.