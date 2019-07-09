Paytm Mall gains from its O2O business model

Paytm Mall said on Monday that with its unique O2O (offline to online) model, it has doubled its revenue in FY19 compared to the last financial year.

The company said that it has reduced its cost by 50 percent in the same period.

In a statement, Paytm Mall attributed this success to its focus on becoming a lean and operationally profitable organisation, while reducing cost overheads at the same time. The company’s focus is on fashion, home, consumer electronics and mobiles.

The company said that it has moved away from the warehouse model and is leveraging its successful O2O model to save costs up to 35 percent.

Srinivas Mothey, senior Vice-President at Paytm, said, “We have incredibly turned around our business model using O2O. Our multi-pronged strategy has resulted in exciting results for us. Now, every order that we ship is profitable and will become EBITDA positive by FY22.

“We will continue to invest in the business for profitable expansion and not for unreasonable discounts. This fiscal year, we are focused on increasing our revenue 3x, while reducing the cost by another 60 percent.”