Reliance Industries joins hands with Turkey’s Kivanc Tekstil

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday said that it has joined hands with Turkey’s textile company, Kivanc Tekstil, to manufacture and market fabric R|Elan GreenGold.

Apart from manufacturing and marketing this fabric, Kivanc will be the exclusive distributor of Recron GreenGold fibres to spinners, yarn manufactures and knitters across Turkey, RIL said in a statement.

Kivanc produces 18 million meters of blended fabric per annum. Its yield comprises a wide range of blends straddling polyester, cotton, viscose, linen, tencel, modal and wool, and is lapped up by leading global brands engaged in making formal and casual wear apparels for both men and women.