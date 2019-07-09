Puma India partners with Dunzo for faster delivery on limited edition merchandise

Puma India has unlocked Dunzo’s real-time delivery promise to help users get their hands on one of the 150 pairs of the One8 golden spikes, worn by Virat Kohli, available in the world.

Fans can now purchase these limited edition shoes with Dunzo through their nearest Puma store in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

“The beauty of Dunzo’s platform is that it cuts across categories and brings almost anything a user could possibly want and that a merchant can offer, online. Our endeavor at Dunzo is to save consumers time by helping them find and get whatever they’re looking for, locally. Whether it’s Puma’s limited edition One8 gold spikes or the blue fan jerseys, users don’t have to wait for game day gear anymore. It’s there when and where you want it with Dunzo,” says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo.

Whether its sports gear or party snacks, Dunzo is fueling the cricket fever across India. Collaborations with brands like Puma India puts Dunzo at the heart of brand & consumer conversations, bringing them both closer, faster.

“We are redefining the retail experience by partnering with a hyperlocal delivery startup in India. For the first time, consumers can shop Puma at the tap of a button on the Dunzo app. Celebrating Virat’s sportsmanship and the culture of cricket beyond the sport itself, we launched the SOCKTHEM campaign to help fans cheer for the Captain and his team. We are also creating multiple touch points to interact with and cater to their needs across platforms. From the limited-edition One8 Gold Spikes to fan tees, consumers can now enjoy the ease of real-time delivery of their favorite merchandise where and when they need it,” says Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India.

Dunzo’s 3-sided platform comprised of merchants, partners, and users, makes it an ideal tool for brands to reach their consumers. In the last 18 months, Dunzo has grown 30x and is expecting to do upwards of 2M orders per month by June’19. Dunzo has a repeat user rate of 80 percent and a transaction frequency of 5 orders per month per user. The company aims to get micro-market profitable at an order level in the next quarter. The company aims to be the logistical layer of the top 10 cities in the country.