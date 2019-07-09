Da Milano paints a pantone VM story

Leather brand Da Milano has recently executed their Spring Summer VM scheme revolving around a pantone blue colour scheme.

The window and consecutive in-store VM feature ladders, flowers and other props all painted in that blue shade to make the merchandise stand out in that single colour backdrop. The scheme has been launched at 15-20 key stores of Da Milano, which are larger in size and allow window space.

Snehi Rastogi, Head Visual Merchandiser, Da Milano, told Indiaretailing.com, “The visual narrative for the Spring-Summer season revolves around a Spring Story inspired by flamingo colours. This season, we have also launched merchandise in unique colours. To offset those perfectly and to make them stand out, we have opted for a single colour board. We have painted the background, flowers and props in a bright shade of blue. The ladder and props represent the charm of the season. Similar VM narrative has also brought inside the store with more brief representation of the display windows. We have done the entire execution in-house with the help of local carpenters etc.”

Each window has costed an average of Rs 5,000-6,000 each.

Da Milano has recently added a few new line of fixtures like leatherite nesting tables etc at their flagship stores, which will soon be taken to all stores. The leather brand is currently working on a more modern store design concept, which will be in line with the current one but will include more colours and will be with cleaner and premium lines and finishes.