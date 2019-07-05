Venkat Shankar, Chief Executive Officer, Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. (PMFL), a leading dairy FMCG company, announced the appointment of Venkat Shankar as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. His appointment will be effective from July 4, 2019 and he will be reporting to the Chairman and the Board of Directors.

He is a seasoned FMCG professional with over three decades of experience in Dairy, FMCG, Private Equity, Media and Advertising roles. Prior to joining PMFL, He was the VP & Head of the Dairy Business at Britannia Industries Ltd. He has previously worked in Sales & Marketing at Pepsico and has 15+ years of experience in the FMCG food space. He has a PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad and an Engineering degree from IIT Kanpur.

In his new role at PMFL, Venkat will provide the necessary leadership and strategic direction to the company and help achieve company’s short-term and long-term objectives. His vast experience would be greatly beneficial as the company continues on its path towards becoming a leading player in the dairy FMCG space.

Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. commented, “We are delighted to welcome Venkat Shankar as our CEO. His extensive FMCG experience and illustrious career spanning over three decades would be tremendously valued in implementing the vision and objectives of the company as it continues on its journey towards becoming a leader in the dairy FMCG sector.”

Speaking on the appointment, Venkat Shankar, CEO of Parag Milk Foods said, “Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is constantly setting new benchmarks for the industry by pushing the envelope with innovation. It will truly be a privilege to work with a company full of talented people and brilliant brands. The company has built a strong and robust platform over the years and I am thrilled to be a part of this new phase of growth and look forward to creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”