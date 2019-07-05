India Inc reacts to easing of local sourcing norms in single brand retail

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget and the first of the Modi Government in its second term.

She announced that FDI inflows into India have remained robust despite global headwinds.

“Global FDI flows slid by 13 percent in 2018 to US$ 1.3 trillion from US$ 1.5 trillion, as per the world investment report. India’s inflows remained strong at US$ 64.37 billion marking a 6 percent growth over previous year. I propose to further consolidate the gains in order to make India a more attractive FDI destination,” she said.

“Local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in single brand retail sector,” she added.

Reactions from industry leaders:-

Sanjay Sethi, Co-Founder & CEO, ShopClues

“A well-calibrated budget comprising growth-oriented measures with special focus on attracting global and domestic investments and ease of doing business for Start-ups. This will certainly lead to infrastructure development, digital empowerment & create more jobs. Capital gain exemptions for a start-up will further boost the investments in the economy.

Government’s vision to make India a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy in the next few years is welcome & doable with industry participation. Announcements of easing sourcing norms in Single Brand Retail will give a further boost to domestic manufacturing & job creation.”

Vikram Agarwal, MD, Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd (Cornitos)

“Very encouraging budget for SME/ MSE sector. With government’s initiative ,farm output has increased which leads to promotion of Agri processing industry. We have planned to invest in developing value added healthy agro based products. Another big policy put forth by the finance minister on ‘One nation One grid’ for easy power availability at one price across states is also very stimulating for the industry.”

Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India

“Relaxation in the existing norm of 30 percent local sourcing for single brand retail has been one of the key demands from foreign investors keen on putting money in single brand retail in the country. Budget 2019 has proposed to ease this norm. This would make the segment more attractive for foreign players and investors.

Budget has allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to subscribe to listed debt papers of REITs and InviTs. This will broaden the investment options for foreign investors and henceforth, spur higher flow of funds. FPI investments in REITs through debt papers will enable REIT players to increase the asset portfolio and make REIT investments more attractive.”

Samarth Setia, CEO & Co-Founder, Mr Milkman

“A great move by the government on the Angel Tax. Startups can now focus on growth and innovation without having to worry about being dragged into such complications. For a very long period, there has been a huge gap between the skill set required by the Industry and what was being provided through the colleges of our country. It was a much-needed push which the government is now taking, to improve skills of youth in technology areas like AI and Big Data”.

Samir Misra, COO, V-Mart Retail

“Laying out a clear road map for India to become a 5 trillion economy, the economic survey and the budget is rightly emphasizing on driving private investment, job creation, unlocking the entrepreneurial energy, and spurirng economic activity in small towns and rural economy. At a macro level, this is good news for retail sector, which is entirely dependent on consumption expenditure in the economy. Also, in addition to creating a long-term conductive macroeconomic environment, retail sector-friendly measures introduced in the budget, e.g. pension scheme for small traders and retailers, and easing of local sourcing norms, are well-timed, with the right ‘signalling’ effect and inclusive in their scope.”

Kausshal Dugarr, Founder and CEO, Teabox

“Government keeping ‘Gaon, Garib and Kisan’ at the center of everything and since we deal with agriculture produce tea, which is a labor-intensive industry and one of the biggest employment generators in our country, such approach will go a long way in helping the huge labor force working in the tea plantations based in remote locations across the country. Multiple initiatives have been proposed in this budget to double the farmers income through various initiatives such as creation of 10,000 new Farmer Producer organizations to ensure economies of scale for farmers over the next 5 years, innovative pilots of ‘Zero Budget Farming’ to be replicated across the country for doubling farmers income, dairying through co-operatives to be encouraged by creating infrastructure for milk procurement, processing and marketing. Such initiatives, if implemented will lead to a strengthening of the rural economy which in turn, will result in the overall growth of the country.

Some encouraging points of the new budget are encouraging proposals for startups – The finance minister proposed easing angel tax for startups. This coupled with a vibrant ‘Stand Up India’ scheme will provide a boost to the start-up ecosystem in India. Further, start-ups won’t require scrutiny from Income Tax department with a 2 percent interest subvention for GST-registered MSME on fresh or incremental loans. There is a proposal for a dedicated television channel for start-ups. New payment platform for MSMEs is to be created with a plan to extend pension benefit to retail traders with annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore.

Overall it is a non-populist holistic budget keeping ‘5 Trillion Dollar Economy in next 5 years’ in mind.”

Priyanka Gill, Founder, POPxo

“The mention of start-ups in the full budget in such a clear manner is certainly a boost for the whole ecosystem. It is encouraging to see an optimistic approach on promoting start-ups by solving their issues, getting in touch with the start-ups and investors directly. Sitharaman’s focus on boosting FDI in media, and single brand will arrest the decline of FDI trend and directly push growth of media and private label markets in Indian start-up economy. The relaxation in Angel Tax, filing returns and tax compliance is a relief and will boost the confidence of doing businesses in India. Proposal of starting a television programme, within the Doordarshan bouquet of channels, exclusively for and by start-ups will foster entrepreneurship and in turn create job opportunities. Modi 2.0 commitment to building women-led policies to further women entrepreneurship is encouraging. I must say overall Sitharaman has struck the right chord and look for affirmative actions from the government.”

Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, Usha International Ltd.

“We welcome the union budget which will boost the country’s development in the coming years, particularly in rural markets. With the economy growing and a rise in disposable income, this news ahead of the festive season will certainly bring cheer to all stakeholders in the consumer durable sector – companies, partners, and customers – and we are optimistic that this will lead to a spur in the growth in the consumer durables category. We also welcome and are hopeful that the announcement of pension benefits to 3 crore shop owners under the new Pradhan Mantri Karamyogi Mandhan Scheme will bring some relief to the small retailers.”

Bhuman Dani, Founder, GL Co.

“It’s a great budget for the startup eco-system. Finally, there seems to be a resolution on the Angel Tax issue. The extension till FY21 for capital gains exemptions from sale of residential house for investment in start-ups also is a massive positive sign for entrepreneurs and investors in the start-up community.”