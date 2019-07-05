Gucci introduces AR feature on its app

Gucci has recently introduced AR feature to its app which lets consumers try on its Ace Sneakers virtually.

This technology enables Gucci to provide an engaging experience and an ingenious opportunity for its customers to interact with upcoming shoe collection.

Through this innovation, consumers can choose any sneakers of their choice on the screen using the Gucci iOS app – all they need to do is point their mobile camera at their feet and virtually ‘try-on’ the selected pair.

The ace sneaker, with its ever-changing decorations, has become a canvas for Gucci through which it can demonstrate its delight in creative decoration and embellishment. It is also the ideal vehicle through which customers can express their own personalities.