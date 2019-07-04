HomeCentre: Sale window opens on a extraterrestrial note

The furniture and home decor retailing arm from the Landmark Group, HomeCentre, has recently executed their special sale window at selected key stores featuring a narrative of an extraterrestrial world.

The window story revolves around a fictional story of spaceship arriving on Earth to land aliens who go berserk over shopping at HomeCentre. The window features UFO-looking object made of glass, acrylic and fiber and wooden objects made to look like aliens.

Explaining on the narrative and execution, Marthy Bermejo, Deputy General Manager, HomeCentre, shared, “This has been a rather elaborate window in the history of our sale window. However, since the investment was larger, we decided to launch it at only 5 key stores across cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. We have brought in a story of UFO and aliens to create a fun story, where aliens are on a shopping spree because of the special price offered during the sale season. We continue to present the wow factor as featured in all our regular season windows by including a large spaceship.”

The show window has been executed by Bangalore-based Mannequin Trader and VM agency Tranz Mannequins.