HomeCentre: Sale window opens on a extraterrestrial note

    The furniture and home decor retailing arm from the , , has recently executed their special sale window at selected key stores featuring a narrative of an extraterrestrial world.

    The window story revolves around a fictional story of spaceship arriving on Earth to land aliens who go berserk over shopping at HomeCentre. The window features UFO-looking object made of glass, acrylic and fiber and wooden objects made to look like aliens.

    Explaining on the narrative and execution, , Deputy General Manager, HomeCentre, shared, “This has been a rather elaborate window in the history of our sale window. However, since the investment was larger, we decided to launch it at only 5 key stores across cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. We have brought in a story of UFO and aliens to create a fun story, where aliens are on a shopping spree because of the special price offered during the sale season. We continue to present the wow factor as featured in all our regular season windows by including a large spaceship.”

    The show window has been executed by Bangalore-based Mannequin Trader and VM agency Tranz Mannequins.

