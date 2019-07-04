Puma to launch its global digitally-enabled design ID’s second store in India

Sportswear major Puma will soon bring a store design ID with inclusion of a number of digital interfaces at their flagship store at Bangalore’s popular high-street destination Indiranagar. The global ID, with multiple customer-facing interactive screens, endless aisle interfaces and certain design changes in footwear walls, lounge areas etc, will be first launched at NYC’s Fifth Avenue in August, followed up by the renovation of the Bangalore store under this ID.

Puma launched its Forever Faster store design concept nearly 3 years back in India with the ID’s first store opening in capital’s South Extension market. The upcoming Indiranagar store, spanning across 4,000 sq.ft., will have multiple digital platforms – interactive touchscreen for customers, endless aisle screens, Omnichannel integration that allows shoppers to make purchase directly through phone without logging in. The regular brick-and-mortar elements will also be revamped in this ID with slight changes in the facade design, innovative design of footwear walls and inclusion of a seating lounge.

Vidya Sagar, Head – Project, Puma India, shared with Indiaretailing.com, “Puma chose India as one of the key markets to launch this global integrated design ID and Bangalore store will be globally the second one to wear the design ID. However, this ID will only be integrated in key flagship stores across metro markets.”

It’s notable that sportswear brand Nike is also curating phenomenal retail experiences along with innovative in-store tech vehicles in large format stores across the US and Asia.