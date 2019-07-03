LP opens windows to India’s luxury wedding saga

The menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Louis Philippe (LP) has recently executed an ornate window scheme across all their key stores to promote their wedding collection.

Narrating more on the ideas, Kapil Yadav, Head – VM, LP, shared with Indiaretailing.com, “Our garment has ornate designs and rich fabric for luxury weddings which makes it very royal and niche comprising merchandises like bandhgala and other ceremonial collection. The window is inspired by the rich wedding celebration where we have used horse chariot to make it look like a wedding scenario. The window features 3D horse in the backdrop of cutouts of royal palaces.”

Material used: Wood VOSB

Costing: Rs 30,000 per window

Stores: All Louis Philippe stores

Execution : Shrishti Communications, Bangalore and DMS Projects, Delhi.

