Project Eve chooses an abstract theme for their SS window

Project Eve, the one-of-its-kind women-only apparel and accessories retailing arm from Reliance Retail, has recently launched a minimal window to denote the retailer’s relationship with women shoppers.

The window features a background wall that creates optical illusion through some psychedelic prints along with circular mirror in acrylic.

Unni Augustine, Head – VM, Project Eve, explained the narrative and execution further, “The concept was our understanding to explain today’s women – abstract, minimal and feminine. While the printed back wall draws attention with some optical illusion, metal props and circular mirror add further feminine touch to the entire window concept. Why mirror because it has proven to be women’s best friend as they like to always check themselves out. We have used neutral colours in the window scheme so that the colours of the merchandise can stand out better. Also, soft hues give us more opportunity to play with various merchandise to showcase as we dress the mannequins every 15 days or so.”

The window has been executed pan India by Bangalore-based Reheboth Creations.

