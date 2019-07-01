HUL is on an aggressive digital transformation: Sanjiv Mehta

Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has created a full-fledged end-to-end digital transformation programme that will redefine the ways of working going forward.

According to a PTI report: Currently, over 80 experiments are underway to accelerate the company’s journey on digital transformation, HUL told the shareholders Saturday.

The company has set up a digital council comprising a cross-functional team of leaders, for its ‘Reimagining HUL’.

“With the world changing at a furious pace, we are continually adapting to remain future-fit. We will continue to leverage Unilever’s global knowledge and our deep local understanding to serve our consumers better be it through path-breaking innovations or our expertise in new channels,” Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director was quoted by PTI as saying.

On the FMCG sector, Mehta said faster economic growth and technological changes provide an exciting future for the industry.

“Despite being one of the fastest growing markets globally for FMCG products in recent times, the per capita FMCG consumption spend in our country is still amongst the lowest in the world, giving the sector a long runway for growth.

“Key factors like rising affluence, changing family structures, emerging new large cities and a young working population will positively impact the growth of the industry,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

He noted that if the country can bend the growth curve and deliver a consistent growth rate of 9 percent and above, it could transform into a US$ 10 trillion economy by 2032.

On the rapidly evolving technology and its use at workplaces, Mehta was quoted by PTI as saying, “Re-skilling of our workforce will become a national priority. Machines will augment human cognition and it will be imperative for companies to optimally leverage human talent and machines at the same time”.

He noted that HUL’s focus is on reimagining itself from the lens of portfolio, organisation, capabilities and culture.

“We are clear that we do not want to simply follow, we will lead the change,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“At HUL, we are creating a culture that embraces diversity, inclusiveness, and our founders mindset and experimentation.

“We have a five-pronged strategy to continue to thrive drive purpose into our brands and enhance societal impact, build a future-fit organisation, nurture talent in the new age, innovate for the future, and reimagine the business across the value chain by leveraging data and technology,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.