Citylife Retail expands presence in Odisha; marks footprint in Soro

India’s fastest growing value fashion retailer, Citylife Retail marks footprint in Odisha with a brand new retail outlet in Soro.

Spanning over 8,000 sq.ft. of retail area, the new store is a destination store for family shopping with over 10,000 styles in fashion as the offering for men’s, women’s and kids.

The retailer is one of the fastest growing players in the value fashion retail space and operates 120 stores in the country today in 12 states. Notable Bollywood actors, Rajkumar Rao and Shruti Hassan are the brand ambassadors for Citylife Retail.

“It is with great delight that we bring to you another Citylife outlet closer to your home taking the total number of store count in the state to 16 with the launch of this brand new outlet in Soro. Citylife believes in smart fashion at great value and stands by its brand ideology ‘Badle Jeene Ka Style’ which is aimed at making its customers look good and feel great at a price that doesn’t pinch his pocket,” said Ritesh Kedia, Director, Citylife Retail Pvt Ltd.

The retailer is offering attractive prices on its offering with a starting price of Rs 49 only. Assured gifts on a minimum purchase value of Rs 1,500 and above and attractive lucky draw prizes are also part of the offering in the new store.

CityLife Retail is on an aggressive expansion spree and is operational with over 120 stores across 12 states in the country, primarily spread over North and East of India. The company is all geared up to expand its footprint in the north-east for reaching out to shoppers in the deeper pockets of the region at large.