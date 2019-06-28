New Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio packed with innovations to enhance CX

Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio continues to expand with the opening of its 8th store is the garden city of India, Bengaluru. Located at one of the most prestigious hotels, The Leela Palace, the store is spread across 2,500 sq.ft. It offers a unique shopping experience that is completely integrated with the online shop and stocks a spectacular range of ready-to-wear ethnic and western collections for men and women.

The store houses over 25 designers with a strong focus on emerging and advanced designers. It includes creations from designers and brands like Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Anita Dongre, Deme by Gabriella, Samant Chauhan, Pranay Baidya, Vanshik, Duet Luxury and many more.

The new studio is going above and beyond to give a unique experience to the shoppers. It features touchscreen-enabled kiosks for customers to browse through the latest fashion on the brand’s online counterpart and see it in person at the same time!

It also promises a high level of personalisation with a tailor-made experience for visitors. Shoppers can sign up for private styling consultations and indulge in preferential treatment in the luxurious space.

The interiors are an understated palette, featuring the brand’s signature pink. There are brass fixtures with exposed beams, which unify all the lines in the dynamic space, enhancing customer experience. The store has a modern and refined ambience created to reflect the personality of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop.

Abhishek Agarwal, Founder, Purple Style Labs, -the parent company of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, says, “Since the launch of our first store in Delhi, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. In a span of one year, we have opened eight stores across Delhi and Mumbai. The Bengaluru store launch was a significant one in the pipeline to expand the offline presence and make luxury shopping more accessible to the fashion-savvy shoppers of the city.”

He confirms that stores are coming up in London, New York and Dubai positively this year.