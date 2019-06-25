Vajor forays into menswear segment; eyes 10-12 new outlets in FY19-20

Vajor, a youthful brand which was created solely to bridge the gap between run of the mill read-yto-wear and high fashion, has come a long way since its inception in 2014. The brand, apart from foraying into new categories, expanded its retail presence both online and offline within its few years of existence.

“We added decor as a category within 2 years of launch and ventured into the offline space too within just 4 years,” says Founder & CEO, Vajor, Nathasha AR Kumar. At present, it has stores in four metro cities, namely, Delhi, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru, a physical rendition of Vajor’s online aesthetics.

Exploring New Categories

Now, the brand which has already become an integral part of the consumer’s lifestyle, has more to offer this year with new categories and product lines being launched. It has forayed into menswear, and looking forward to explore basic daily wear, ethnic wear and more subcategories in the home segment.

“These new verticals will also help Vajor propagate itself as a lifestyle brand and not only a fashion brand which has always been the goal. Hence, new verticals simply solidify the brand as a one-stop-shop,” she says.

The brand is expecting that the new verticals will be contributing approximately 40-50 percent of the revenue by the end of this financial year.

How Other Categories Are Performing

Currently, dresses and jumpsuits under the clothing category are the fastest moving products for the brand.

“Vajor clothing ensures functionality and aesthetics are present in balance in our products specially meant for the Indian body type. The Indian market is evolving with international trends and the consumer is more aware than ever before, hence our dresses and jumpsuits fulfill all their desires and sell the most,” explains Kumar.

The brand earns 60 percent of its revenue from clothing category, followed by home (25 percent) and rest from shoes and accessories.

What Helped Vajor Win Customers

The USP of the brand, which has helped it carve a niche for itself, is that it launches a new collection every month, keeping with the fast pace of the industry and eliminating the barriers of seasonal fashion. The fashion market is growing with every passing day and what sets it apart is its ability to deliver an experience along with an impressive product

“The brand has its own identity, which is about being organic, eco-conscious and rooted in its approach. We are aware of the concerns of our consumers and are providing them fashion that is body friendly and a platform which is trustworthy. Our monthly collections set us apart from other brands who are mostly doing 3-4 collections in a year. This way, we give our consumers the best of their fashion demands without being monotonous,” states Kumar.

“Our target audience comprises of modern, independent, mature and confident cosmopolitan individuals in the age group of 25-40 who fall into the SEC-A group,” she adds.

NEW COLLECTIONS BY VAJOR

• CAPE & CLOTH: A workwear collection for modern, independent working women, reflecting the striking personality driven by her passion. The collection is perfect blend of comfort, practicality, fashion and need for working woman’s wardrobe.

• ROOTS: This comprises of everyday essentials. The earthy-coloured designs are chic and can be wore year round without much seasonal fuss. The collection is available on the floor throughout the year.

• HUMANE: It is a half-yearly collection of the brand with animal motifs in the form of embroidery, patch and print like dog collars on apparels, accessories and decor items. The Humane line was established to do good for a cause, where a percentage of the sales is donated towards NGOs that are working to contribute for the betterment of our planet.

Sustainability – The Future of Fashion

The brand, which has sustainability as its core strand, is emphasising to grow more sustainable in its processes going ahead.

“We have managed to eliminate polyester entirely from the products and use only natural fibres. We are also working on reducing carbon footprint by graduating to measures like paperless billing, recycling and reusing for visual merchandising, banning plastic, switching to wooden and shell buttons in place of plastic ones and reducing plastic in packaging,” asserts Kumar.

With the launch of their ‘Experiences’ vertical, Vajor creates an ecosystem for their tribe that thrives and grows through engaging, mindful affairs well curated by the brand. “Vajor Experiences are unique, enriching and bespoke for a tribe of conscious, sustainable and balanced souls and camaraderie that are vital and soulful for a holistic growth,” she adds.

Future Plans

The brand, which earns 85 percent of its revenue online, is eyeing both online as well as offline expansion in India and abroad.

“This financial year, we are planning to open 10-12 stores in India. We are targeting metro and Tier I cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Pune,” reveals Kumar.

“With these new store openings, we are planning to take the online-offline ratio to 60:40 in the coming year,” she adds.

The brand is targeting international markets where consumers are technology-savvy and there is a demand and awareness for a modern bohemian lifestyle.

“Till date we have been growing with 100 percent trajectory and this year these targets have been aggressively revised to 200 percent growth,” concludes Kumar.