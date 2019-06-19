German retailer Garten-und-Freizeit.de to roll out AR/ VR strategy for its online furniture stores

CGTrader, the world’s largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, announced that Garten-und-Freizeit.de, a leading German online retailer of outdoor furniture, is adopting its newly launched CGTrader ARsenal – the world’s first complete, easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) solution for e-commerce.

Leveraging the ‘pay as you go’ platform, Garten-und-Freizeit.de is designing and deploying interactive AR and VR product experiences that are expected to increase customer engagement, improve online sales conversion and help differentiate its brand.

“Garten und Freizeit’s products have a strong visual and emotional appeal,” said Juergen Schuster, Founder and CEO, Garten-und-Freizeit.de.

“In the past, we have explored different options for 3D product visualization to enable our customers to view our furniture from every angle. This included 360º photography which, although it boosted sales conversion by 60 percent, proved too expensive and not scalable. We also tried a local 3D modeling supplier but they took too much time to deliver 3D renderings. So we looked for a different approach.

“CGTrader ARsenal is the ideal solution to overcome these barriers to adoption of AR and VR across our online platform. It combines the full scalability, ease of implementation and efficient 3D model delivery that we require – all in one solution. So much so that we’ve decided this is the right platform on which to build our AR and VR customer strategy,” Schuster added.

CGTrader ARsenal represents a breakthrough in the way retailers plan, implement and finance 3D product visualization. It includes all solutions and services required to easily deploy AR and VR for online stores, with photorealistic 3D modeling in any volume, easy YouTube-like embed links for fast web integration, complete mobile device compatibility, convenient payment plans without the need for large upfront investments, and an integrated 3D viewer.

Retailers adopting CGTrader ARsenal can also dramatically reduce the need for expensive product photoshoots, as the 3D models can be based on images from a product link or even a photo taken with a mobile phone.

“We are using CGTrader ARsenal to provide our customers with augmented reality experiences, enabling them to use their mobile devices to see exactly how our outdoor furniture will look in their backyard settings. We are also exploring the ability to place 3D product renderings in various 3D backgrounds – enabling us to easily change backyard environments on our website – and looking at creating product configurators so a customer can accurately visualize and customize furniture to suit their living space. CGTrader ARsenal is key to achieving this degree of 3D product visualization and helping us take our online retail experience to the next level.”

CGTrader ARsenal was introduced in May 2019 and has since been adopted by online retailers such as Fatboy, which creates and sells premium indoor and outdoor lifestyle products.

“We are delighted to see that CGTrader ARsenal will play a key role in Garten-und-Freizeit.de AR/VR strategy. Their stylish outdoor furniture is a perfect candidate for augmented reality-based customer experiences,” said Dalia Lasaite, CEO, CGTrader. “By eliminating the long lead times and high up front investments typically associated with AR deployment, CGTrader ARsenal has gained immediate traction in the industry with both large and small (SMB) retailers. And for online shoppers, it represents new interactive opportunities to experience products prior to purchase, leading to improved sales conversion, fewer product returns and greater customer satisfaction.”

Recent moves to add native AR functionality to mobile devices from Apple AR Kit and Google ARCore are expected to further spur adoption of CGTrader ARsenal for immersive online retail applications.