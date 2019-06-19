Grofers forays into packaged milk category; launches G-Fresh Milk

Grofers, India’s largest online discounter in the grocery space, announced its foray into the milk business with the launch of its milk brand- G-Fresh Milk.

With this launch, Grofers joins the efforts of FFRC set up by FSSAI to fight micronutrient deficiency in India by making fortified milk accessible to millions of its consumers. The new G-Fresh Milk is fortified with Vitamin A and Vitamin D as per the standards laid out by FFRC set up by FSSAI.

Commenting on the launch of G-Fresh Milk, Vivek Prasad, Vice President, Private Brands, Grofers said, “We are excited to enter the whole new market of packaged milk this year. This is a significant step towards delivering substantial value to our consumers through fortified Milk, which is an important part of the daily nutrition. While the milk category is growing exponentially in India, we are making our foray into the dairy portfolio by launching fortified milk to fulfil the micronutrients needs of consumers. Our strategic pricing of the product, which is around 12% lower than the competition, coupled with our extensive reach across India will surely lead to increased awareness and improved affordability & thus acceptance of fortified products”

G-Fresh Milk is an excellent combination of nutrients, taste, thickness and purity sourced from Schreiber Dynamix, the leading dairy manufacturer. Available in two different variants: Toned and Double Toned, the milk is priced around 12 percent lower than key competing products to make it more affordable for the consumers. G-Fresh Milk is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in the initial phase and will be expanded to more cities soon.

Grofers has expanded its own range of brands over the last year and has over 800 products spread across various categories such as Staples and kitchen ingredients, FMCG products, personal hygiene products like soaps, shower gels, facewash, household needs like cleaning products, furnishing items and several other products under its own brands. Close to 90 percent of Grofers’ users are already using Grofers’ own brands. The company plans to increase its range from 800 products to 1,200 products by the end of 2020.