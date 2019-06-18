Snapdeal launches Miniso on its platform

Online marketplace Snapdeal said on Monday it has launched over 150 products of Japanese low-cost brand Miniso on its platform.

The products will be spread across categories like beauty, baby care, home furnishing, stationery, mobile accessories, and decor. Popular products include towels, brushes, concealers, power banks, and storage boxes, the company said in a press statement.

Miniso products have been priced in the Rs 190-790 range on Snapdeal. With the new partnership with the Japanese retailer, Snapdeal has expanded the selection of value priced international brands available on its portal.

Miniso buyers on Snapdeal will get an additional 15 percent instant discount on using Bank of Baroda credit cards, 15 percent cashback on Citibank cards, and 5 percent instant discount on Snapdeal HDFC Bank Credit cards.

“Our merchandising strategy is focused on offering good quality merchandise for the value conscious Indian consumers. We are very excited to bring Miniso’s cost efficient products on our platform,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

“Snapdeal’s core strength lies in serving customers in the tier 2 and 3 markets. This will help us reach more customers deep in India,” added Siddharth Venkataraman, CEO of Acchakart, which handles online sales of Miniso in India.