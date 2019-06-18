Subway releases new TVC focusing loaded signature wraps

Subway® India has announced the launch of a new TVC campaign – ‘load mat le, asli loaded signature wrap le’ aimed at creating excitement about their newly launched Loaded Signature Wraps among viewers.

The TVC is a unique and playful invitation to food lovers to indulge in Loaded Signature Wraps available in Multigrain and Spinach tortillas, aspiring to deliver double the flavour with double the filling.

Talking about the TVC, Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway®, South Asia said, “The TVC tells the story of an unsuccessful heist, where insight of the campaign comes from the fact that today’s competitive fast paced life leads to a lot of stress and for a while one can escape from it by indulging into Loaded Signature Wrap.” She further stated that the punch line, ‘load mat le, asli loaded signature wrap le’, marries the consumer insight with the core product benefit aptly.

To promote their new product, Subway® India has built a 360-degree marketing campaign, led by the traditional as well as the digital media where bespoke creative derived from the main TVC will be played on TV. It will also be featured online through YouTube and social media to create more excitement among viewers.

The TVC has been produced by Happy Making Films and the creative agency is Dentsu Creative Impact.

“We have tried to create a cinematic look and feel in this film so that it creates intrigue amongst the audience. The use of high contrast lighting, with a clever use of colour makes it standout from any other ad film currently playing,” said Gaurav Kandpal, Director, Happy Making Films.

The TVC has been shot from a digital-first consumption perspective with the clear objective of getting high viewership, added Kandpal.

In tune with the punch line for the newly launched Subway® Loaded Signature Wraps ‘load mat le, asli loaded signature wrap le’, the brand hopes the new TVC does connect with audiences across age bands and will definitely inspire them to try the new variants, which would be added as a permanent menu item across all Subway® India restaurants and would also be available on delivery platforms.

Subway® began its operations in India in 2001 and currently operates a chain of more than 650 restaurants across 70 Indian cities. The brand leads the way in the quick service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.