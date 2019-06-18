Sri Sri Tattva expands its presence in the UAE through a strategic partnership with Al Adil supermarket chain

Sri Sri Tattva, an internationally acclaimed FMCG & healthcare brand from India has entered into a strategic partnership with Al Adil supermarket chain and launched its products ranging from its flagship products like Sudanta Toothpaste to commodities like healthy black rice across all its 34 stores in the UAE on Thursday, June 13. The brand boasts natural and herbal products across multiple categories such as Food, Personal Care and Health Care which cater to everyday household needs of consumers.

Sri Sri Tattva will be looking to increase its market share in the region by leveraging the strong presence of Al Adil supermarkets for product availability and catering to growing demand for its products. Notably, it had announced a partnership with the Al Maya supermarket chain last year and this is another milestone partnership for the brand in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, said, “I am happy to announce our strategic partnership with Al Adil group in the region. It is our vision to reach out to maximum number of people with our pure and healthy range of products and this partnership will help us achieve that in the region. The response to our products have been very encouraging in the since last year, specially Sudanta, and this year our focus is on expanding our presence further in the UAE and Middle East Region.”

“We are excited to launch the Sri Sri Tattva brand at our Al Adil supermarkets in UAE. It’s known for its quality worldwide and I am sure this will be great value addition to our existing range of products, especially for our health conscious customers. It was a pleasure for us to meet Mr Arvind Varchaswi and we have had fruitful discussions on how to take work together closely to make the brand big in the region. We look forward to have a long and fruitful relationship with Sri Sri Tattva”, said Dhananjay Datar, Managing Director, Al Adil Group.