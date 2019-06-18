Nykaa registers 113 pc growth in net revenue for FY 2018-19

Nykaa has emerged as India’s leading beauty retailer with over 1,000+ brands and omnichannel presence through website, app and 41 physical stores across India. Nykaa has also established itself as India’s leading beauty influencer with millions of social media followers and robust educational content. This success has led to 113 pc growth in net revenue for FY 2018-19 of Rs 1,229 crore as compared to Rs 578 crore in 2017-18.

Nykaa.com visited the tech city of Hyderabad today for the signature ‘Nykaa Beauty Bar’ event, which allowed customers a personalized, one-on-one experience with Indian and International beauty brands. The Beauty Bar event took place at the Nykaa Luxe store at L&T Mall, Panjagutta in Hyderabad.

Present at the occasion was Anchit Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Retail, was quoted saying, “Hyderabad has been a great market for us and we are very happy to be here to showcase our Nykaa store with our unique Beauty Bar experience. We will continue to delight our customers with the best of beauty brands and products, engaging and informative content and now, our omni-channel presence which allows customers to interact with us at every touch point.”

While offering the quintessential Nykaa experience, the Nykaa Beauty Bar in Hyderabad showcased well-known beauty brands such as Tony Moly, WOW Hair, LA Girl, Makeup Revolution and Nykaa Cosmetics. Additionally, Nykaa Cosmetics offered makeovers with their wide range of essential make-up and popular collection of nail colours.

The brand has also recently ventured into new avenues with Nykaa Fashion, a curation of the best of Indian fashion designers as well as Nykaa Man, a specially dedicated site for all male grooming needs. Also available is the Nykaa Pro program, for professional beauticians to be able to access the best of beauty and special benefits.

Starting from M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Estee Lauder and Bobbi Brown, Nykaa has also introduced Indian customers to the phenomenon of K-Beauty with brands like TonyMoly, The Face Shop, Innisfree and Laneige. The success of the ecommerce player can be attributed to the lucrative associations with international power house brands like Huda Beauty, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore and Sigma, the augmentation of the retail footprint across the country coupled with the robust sales of Nykaa Beauty, their in-house range of beauty products.