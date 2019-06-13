Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano

Sahil Malik, Managing Director of Da Milano, has elevated the brand from a family business perspective, to an international podium.

Connoisseur of fashion luxury and traveling, he has complimented the balance between heritage collection and multiple launches within quarter season collections.

While his education at NIFT has taught him the excellence of craftsmanship and its management, his distinct experience has enhanced the choice of launch at the stores. As in case, while pampering the affluent customers, who are in the realm of competitive international tastes, Da Milano has now become an aspiring brand.

The entry in retail was initiated by Malik via the high streets of India-the Connaught Place and South Extension in Delhi. These are not only the flagship stores of the brand, but also are the tangible manifestations of his branding strategies, which Da Milano deserves.

His aim was not only to cater to the affluent, but also to create a sense of brands among the growing bourgeoisie then, and the elite now! His vision, as seen with the growth of the brand pan India to about fifty stores now, encapsulates the growth of retail structure; with presence in every distinguished mall of the country now, his is the grassroot contribution to the evolving concept of branding in India.

Living his dream in reality, Sahil Malik has elevated the experience of the customer expectations. With designs from Italian state-of-art studio, he has enacted the blend of intensive traditional methods with latest technology.