Sephora to open store in Auckland

Sephora, the global beauty retailer, is opening a new store in Auckland in July.

“Sephora Queen Street is set to become a beauty destination like no other, a place where New Zealanders will have access to a suite of the most sought-after beauty brands from around the world,” said Alia Gogi, Managing Director, Sephora.

The global beauty retailer said, in the lead up to the store’s July opening, a Sephora Beauty Bus would visit three New Zealand towns as voted by the public. The double-decker bus would be wrapped in Sephora branding and feature products that would be available in store for fans to test

From Thursday, the public are invited to vote to get the bus to visit their town, with the first visit scheduled for July 6.

The beauty retailer launched its New Zealand online store back in 2015, However the company didn’t mention opening a physical store at the time.