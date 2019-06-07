Walmart relaunches service to deliver groceries to customers’ refrigerators

Walmart Inc will be restarting a service that offers the delivery of groceries directly to customers’ refrigerators.

Customers have more choices than ever before when it comes to how they get their groceries. They can shop in stores, order online for free pickup, or have groceries delivered to their front doors. It is on track to offer grocery pickup from 3,100 stores and same-day grocery delivery from 1,600 stores by year-end.

Walmart is going one step further to make it even easier. It is introducing new way customers can order fresh groceries and everyday essentials and have them delivered directly into the kitchen or garage fridge.

Walmart InHome Delivery is a new service designed to help customers save time and offer yet another convenient choice for grocery shopping. The service does so by delivering groceries even when customers can’t be home. Here’s how it works:

– Customers place a grocery order and then select InHome Delivery and a delivery day at checkout

– Customers can then go about their days while a Walmart associate takes care of their grocery shopping for them – from food aisle to fridge

– At the time of delivery, associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to access the customer’s home – allowing customers to control access into their homes and giving them the ability to watch the deliveries remotely

These associates, whose jobs are focused on this service, will also go through an extensive training program which prepares them to enter customers’ homes with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend’s or family’s home – not to mention how to select the freshest grocery items and organize the most efficient refrigerator.

Later this year, InHome will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com – customers can just leave them on the counter and their InHome Delivery associate will return the items on their behalf.

InHome will be kicking off this fall for over 1 million customers across three cities: Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.

The technology powering InHome Delivery combines the power of the store footprint, store associates and world-class fresh supply chain.