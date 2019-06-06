Amazon AI to help customers shop for clothes with StyleSnap

Amazon has introduced StyleSnap, an AI-powered feature, that helps customers shop – all they need to do is take a photograph or screenshot of a look that they like.

Announcing the feature at the re: MARS keynote, Consumer Worldwide CEO Jeff Wilke said, “The simplicity of the customer experience belies the complexity of the technology behind it.”

To get started, all customers have to do is click the camera icon in the upper right hand corner of the Amazon App, and select the ‘StyleSnap’ option; then simply upload a photograph or screenshot of a fashion look that they like. StyleSnap will present them with recommendations for similar items on Amazon that match the look in the photo. When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers a variety of factors such as brand, price range, and customer reviews.

StyleSnap uses computer vision and deep learning to identify apparel items in a photo, regardless of setting. Deep learning technology also helps classify the apparel items in the image into categories like ‘fit-and-flair dresses’ or ‘flannel shirts’.

While StyleSnap allows customers to discover inspiring fashion finds by simply taking screenshots of the looks they like, it also helps fashion influencers expand their communities. In addition, fashion influencers who participate in the Amazon Influencer Program are also eligible to receive commissions for purchases they inspire.

Similar to shopping in the Amazon online store, at Amazon Go, or Whole Foods, StyleSnap is the latest example of how Amazon leverages artificial intelligence to make a real-world difference in the lives of customers.

”We are highly innovative and customer-obsessed, and we will continue to create new experiences for customers to discover the products they want and love. We are incredibly excited about StyleSnap and how it enables our customers to shop visually for Fashion on Amazon,” said Jeff Wilke.