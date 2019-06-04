Rohit Malhotra, Business Head, Barcelos India

Rohit Malhotra has been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. His vast experience has helped build brands and handle business operations across the globe. He has worked with international QSR brands like Nandos and then moved onto Barcelos as the franchise operations manager and worked his way up to becoming the business head for the brand.

Educated in Australia, he received training at The Meridian Hotel School and The Pacific College of Technology. He then did his apprenticeship at The French Café.

Currently at Barelos he oversees the operations (supply chains, team building, business development) in country. The brand is expanding across India and has chains in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur and recently opened its doors in Hyderabad. Barcelos will be entering Mumbai and Chennai by next year-end. The brand has made an inroad with Indian diners with an exhaustive menu which serves one of the largest vegetarian dining options as well. Barcelos is targeting to reach 25+ restaurants in the next 3 years. The brand is also eyeing Chennai, Kochi, Pune and Delhi NCR for more outlets.

Barcelos will be working under two formats: Barcelos-The Casual Dine format and Barcelos Xpress, a quick service format. It will be having a retail counter with sauces, nuts and wafers being retailed at select Barcelos outlets. Barcelos is targeted at younger consumers, from the 14 to 40 age group.

The entire marketing strategy and experience of the brand is geared to invite younger audiences, who get a feel of Portuguese culture. The cuisine is already focused on healthy and is youth-centric in terms of the platter on serve. The beverage menu is fresh and exciting with a sangria bar and wines.

Malhotra personally handles the finance and risk management and is in charge of the expansion plans and retail space across the country. Experienced in handling high volume transactions and equipment planning, he has taken the brand to a new level. They recently moved away from a high street format and have set up Barcelos outlets in malls across India.