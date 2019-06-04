India’s first fully-integrated fresh meat brand, ZappFresh forays into Tricity

ZappFresh, India’s first fully-integrated fresh meat brand, has launched its operations in Chandigarh Tricity. With this launch, ZappFresh now has a direct footprint in eight cities across India which includes Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Founded in 2015, ZappFresh has transformed the meat buying experience of consumers through its farm-to-fork model. Over the years, the organization has truly disrupted the fresh meat brand market and has emerged as a leader in the fresh meat category.

The model is driven by ZappFresh’s unique fully integrated sourcing and delivery supply chain which translates into a consistent and superior experience for consumers for an otherwise commoditized product class – fresh meat.

This is the first-time Tricity consumers will be able to deliver world-class fresh meat through a simple app or web interface with a single click.

According to several research reports, the consumption and purchase patterns of today’s fast evolving millennial consumers have completely evolved over the last couple of years. Millennial consumers prefer highest quality and relatively healthy food combined with factors like ‘Just-in-Time’ delivery and trouble-free experience enabled by technology. This is where ZappFresh has been able to successfully create a new category of on-demand, standardized fresh meat in-keeping with a connected consumer mandate converging experience, technology and trust.

Commenting on the launch, Deepanshu Manchanda, Co-Founder and CEO, ZappFresh, said, “Today’s urban consumers are increasingly getting discerning about the quality of food they purchase. For the meat lovers, this has been often compromised because the quality which is usually available in the local market. Our farm-to-fork model is a game changer and we remain committed to be the one-stop shop for best quality gourmet meat at all times. Chandigarh has seen a rapid urbanization and we are hopeful that customers in Tricity will soon fall in love with ZappFresh.”

Shruti Gocchwal, Co-Founder and COO, ZappFresh and winner of Indian Women Super Achiever Award, said, “After an extremely successful run in Delhi NCR, ZappFresh is all set to offer its gourmet meat to consumers in Chandigarh Tricity. Our motto is straight and simple – Getting best quality fresh meet to the doorsteps, thereby delighting customers every time they experience ZappFresh. Backed by cutting-edge technology and a robust supply chain, we are the first fresh meat brand which has truly disrupted the fresh meat brand segment.”

Driven by its promise to supply the best quality meat at all times, the FSSAI- and ISO-compliant brand has been a pioneer in institutionalizing several industry leading initiatives. For example, it was the first to create standard operating processes for farms, training farmers on antibiotic-resistant bacteria, thereby curbing the practice of feeding antibiotics to livestock to speed growth. This has now become an established benchmark in the meat industry. The second landmark initiative was to create a safe slaughtering and processing ecosystem for the meat we eat. To this extent, ZappFresh’s efforts are laudable in encouraging slaughter houses to modernize. Having full ownership of the sourcing supply chain and 360 degree cold chain gives ZappFresh a distinct edge in fulfilling its promise of guaranteed freshness consistently.

After the Tricity launch, ZappFresh will further expand to new cities in FY 19-20. The company procures livestock from local farms, processes them at hygienic and well-maintained plants, and customises pieces before delivering them to the customer, fresh at all times.