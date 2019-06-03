HRX by Hrithik Roshan launches innerwear with ‘active technology’

HRX, India’s first home grown fitness brand, co-owned by Bollywood heart-throb Hrithik Roshan and Myntra, launched ‘HRX active innerwear’ collection. The new range includes vests, underwear’s and more for men and is designed to offer high comfort and durability during intense physical exertions, such as running and training.

The HRX active collection uses advanced technology to comfort and boost endurance levels during workouts, with special product features that helps users sustain a higher degree of exhaustion and strain. This has been made possible with Rapid Dry technology that quickly absorbs moisture or sweat, keeping the innerwear dry during rigorous workout sessions, ridding the user of discomforts associated with dampness in the innerwear.

The products also use high stretch polyamide fabric that is extremely flexible and anti-microbial, while incorporating flat seam technology to make it abrasion resistant and avoid chafing, adding to the comfort of the user.

Speaking on the launch, Bollywood sensation and the man behind HRX, Hrithik Roshan, said,“The new range of active innerwear from HRX is designed to take fitness to a new level as it facilitates greater comfort and mobility with advanced materials and design implications that enables users tide over sogginess and slackness during rigorous training regimens. It is extremely important to feel at ease during workouts and the collection very well caters to this need. I am extremely excited about this launch and look forward to more people taking up and enjoying fitness.”

The new range of high intensity workout innerwear for men will be available on Myntra and Jabong at a price range between Rs 349 and Rs 849. The launch is also being supported by a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan.