Karl Lagerfeld announces collaboration with Cover Story to launch womenswear collection in India

Karl Lagerfeld and Cover Story, the international fast-fashion label from Future Group, will introduce a special-edition collection of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories for FW19 and SS20, exclusively in India.

Available at select Cover Story stores across the country, the collection will feature a range of looks for weekdays at the office and weekend evenings out.

“As the Karl Lagerfeld business expands globally, we are constantly working to bring our iconic styles to new territories and regions,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld.

“Expanding into India, through our partnership with Cover Story, is an exciting opportunity to engage with new consumers and inspire them through the World of KARL experience,” Righi added.

“We are honored to collaborate with Karl Lagerfeld and share the brand’s trademark Parisian aesthetic with Indian consumers,” said Manjula Tiwari, CEO of Cover Story.

“We feel deeply privileged to have commenced this partnership prior to Karl’s passing earlier this year. The collection will celebrate his trademark aesthetic that’s timeless and sophisticated with a rock-chic edge,” Tiwari added.

Cover Story is India’s first fast-fashion brand, with a design office based in London. It is known for bringing global fashion and trends to the Indian market, with a mission to deliver new collections every week.