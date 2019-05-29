Pranav Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, Intimate Nation

Pranav Sachdeva is the Founder and CEO of Intimate Nation, an online premium intimate wear label catering to both men and women. His chief responsibilities at Intimate Nation include overseeing the administration and implementing the business strategy, marketing and advertising, as well as designing the strategic business blueprint for the brand.

Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from Nottingham Trent University as well as from Delhi University, Sachdeva also holds a Master’s degree in Business Design from the Domus Academy. He joined his family business of manufacturing and printing of knitted apparel immediately after completing his education.

In addition to actively being a part of the company, Mercury Fabrics Pvt. Ltd, for 3 years, he has worked with leading brands like GAP, OP Valle Padanna, Conde Nast, GQ Italy, and Fontanna. It was during this period that he realized he wanted to use the fabrics manufactured by Mercury Fabrics to make garments under his own brand.

After observing a gap for premium innerwear that could go beyond solid colours and minimal designs, Sachdeva conceptualized Intimate Nation. His primary objective was to curate a brand that stood for exquisite fabrics derived out of bamboo fiber and variants of cotton like Giza and Supima cotton.

The brand offers a resplendent theme-based collection, printed lingerie and innerwear, contemporary designs, anti-microbial finish and a perfect combination of fit and comfort to ensure a consolidated value offering to the customer. Operating at the intersection of innovative design, fashion trends, and comfort, the brand endeavours to fill the vacuum of a premium innerwear brand at an extremely affordable price tag.

He now envisions establishing Intimate Nation as the default choice for premium intimate wear among the young Indian professionals through innovative business practices and by providing a unique amalgamation of experiences and products.