Decathlon introduces mobile self-checkout service across Netherlands stores

The world’s largest sporting goods retailer, Decathlon, has announced that it is deploying mobile self-checkout solution across all its stores in the Netherlands, starting with stores in Rotterdam Alexandrium and Eindhoven.

With Decathlon Scan & Go, customers can simply scan and pay for items using their smartphone, automatically disabling the RFID security tag to leave them free to exit the store without any need to queue or wait at the checkout.

Eliminating the need for queuing has been one of the key competitive advantages driving the success of online retail over the last decade. However, recent studies show that 72 percent of shoppers aged 17 to 44 now also use their connected devices while they browse in stores, so Decathlon has committed to create a market-leading frictionless customer experience by utilising the smartphone technology that their customers already carry to bring the best of the online shopping experience to in its offline stores.

Sybe De Graaf, CTO, Decathlon, “Innovation is at the heart of what powers Decathlon. We are always looking for exciting new ways to improve the experience of our customers and to remove friction from their in-store journey. The Mishipay’s mobile self-checkout solution has been implemented very quickly and is easily scalable, and our customers are going to love using it.”