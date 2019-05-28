Radhika Ghai, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues.com

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal

Co-founder and Chief Business Officer

ShopClues.com

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at ShopClues.com. She is also the first Indian woman founder to enter the prestigious echelons of the Unicorn Club.

As a Co-founder of ShopClues and the driving force behind its go-to-market initiatives, she has carefully nurtured the brand to make it a house-hold name in less than 5 years.

Having worked for Goldman Sachs in Wealth Management and Nordstrom in the Strategy Planning Department, Aggarwal has diverse experience across industry segments such a retail, e-commerce, fashion and lifestyle, advertising, and public relations, all summing up to 16 years. She started on her entrepreneurial journey with her first venture, FashionClues, a social portal for NRI women.

Aggarwal was recently awarded the ‘CEO of the Year’ Award in the Start-Up category at the prestigious CEO India Awards, 2016. She is an accomplished speaker and is a staunch supporter of woman entrepreneurship, having shared her thoughts on several including TiE and other industry events.

She is passionate about empowering women to assume leadership roles within her organisation as well within ShopClues’ vibrant community of merchant partners.

An alumnus of the Washington University in St. Louis, Aggarwal holds an MBA in Strategy. She further went on to pursue a course in ‘Web 2.0 and Creative Writing’ in Standford University.