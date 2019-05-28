POPxo fashions Omnichannel retail customer experience; opens first standalone outlet at Select CITYWALK

POPxo, India’s largest digital community for millennial women marks entry into offline retailing by opening its first standalone outlet at Select CITYWALK.

The company plans to open four more such spaces across malls in the coming quarter and will retail its private label and licensed merchandise. With the introduction of POPxo shop the company is solidifying its position as a Content-Community-Commerce platform.

Armed with the data insight that millennial women are looking to buy well-designed products that express their personality, POPxo launched its private e-commerce label last year. It sells lifestyle products designed and produced in house by the POPxo team. The trendy collection of bags, notebooks, laptop sleeves and other lifestyle products, help millennial women express their personality through what they wear and carry. The products are well priced and start from Rs 299 onwards. They are launching skincare and fashion in June 2019.

On the launch opening of the first shop Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, Luxeva Limited said, “We are excited to open our first physical retail space at Select CITYWALK. Producing private label merchandise is a natural progression for us as a content company. We use data and inputs from our most popular articles, videos and social memes to design products that millennials love. These products are then sold online via content to our existing user-base of millions of women. Now, with the new launch they will be sold offline as well.”

All the products are also available online.

POPxo raised Rs 37 crore in funding in March 2018. The investment round was led by Neoplux and OPPO, with participation from existing investors IDG Ventures India, Summit Media, and GREE Ventures.