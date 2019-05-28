Pee Safe forays into India’s fastest growing sanitary products segment with 100 pc organic cotton, biodegradable sanitary pads

Urging India’s confident new-age women on World Menstrual Hygiene Day to make choices with organic hygiene disposal products, ‘Pee Safe’- leading feminine hygiene brand and makers of world’s highest selling toilet seat sanitizer spray has launched 100 percent organic cotton and biodegradable sanitary pads along with panty liners in the Indian market.

In its effort to create major awareness around the product and to promote the usage of eco-friendly sanitary pads in the country, the company has also roped in leading TV actress, Anita Hassanandani as its brand ambassador.

By foraying into the organic and bio-degradable sanitary products segment, the company aims to capture the promising sanitary products market which is expected to reach a value of US$ 992.8 million by 2024 (source: IMARC Group). In its attempt to make period talks normal and natural, the brand has also taken a bold step by keeping the product communication and awareness campaigns real about periods showing menstrual blood as red instead of the misleading blue color.

Pee Safe currently owns more than 90 percent of the market in the toilet seat sanitizer category. The brand has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 200 percent in FY18.

Pee Safe has already raised US$ 2 million from a group of investors and aims to become a Rs 1,000 crore brand within five years.

With this new range of 100 percent organic cotton, biodegradable sanitary pads packed in material made from recycled paper along with recyclable disposable bags, Pee Safe aims to address the issue of menstrual waste at a large scale contributing towards a sustainable environment.

In its endeavor to generate awareness around the usage of eco-friendly sanitary products and to introduce first timers to the organic products, Pee Safe is also offering a quarterly period box. This subscription-based period box contains 100 percent organic cotton, biodegradable sanitary pads (30 pads), 100 percent organic cotton, biodegradable panty liners (15 panty liners) and one feminine cramp relief roll on.

Pee Safe’s 100 percent organic cotton, biodegradable sanitary pads and panty liners are a new addition to a well-rounded range of feminine hygiene products which includes toilet seat sanitizer spray, ayurvedic feminine cramp relief roll on, natural intimate wash and wipes, aloe vera infused panty liners, disposable underarms sweat pads, breast pads for lactating women, pollution safe anti-pollution face mist, palm safe alcohol-free hand sanitizers and moskito safe, an all-natural range of mosquito repellents.

Talking about the launch of the new product range, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe said, “The brand Pee Safe is a leading daily hygiene brand that is creating awareness about feminine hygiene and sanitation in India. From world’s highest selling toilet seat sanitizer spray to the feminine cramp relief roll on, Pee Safe intends to transform the way the world looks at feminine hygiene. I am confident that 100 percent organic cotton, biodegradable pads are going to be a huge step for the feminine hygiene movement in the country.”

Crafted for today’s responsible women and our green planet, these eco-friendly sanitary pads are made entirely of natural ingredients including a 100 percent organic cotton top sheet along with bamboo fibre for extra leakage protection. These organic pads are packed in materials made from recycle paper and comes with an attractive recyclable disposable bag. The organic cotton has grown through a natural process without the use of any chemicals or fertilisers. Other benefits of these sanitary pads include chemical free, parabens free, leak proof, anti-bacterial, rash free, chlorine free and FSC certified bamboo core. The product will be available on their website: www.peesafe.com and will soon be available at other online retailers including Amazon, Nykaa, etc.

As per various estimates, the existing non-bio degradable sanitary pads with plastic components take 500-800 years to decompose. With the rising burden of menstrual product waste on environment, now is the right time for Pee Safe to disrupt the period solutions market and provide a more sustainable and environment-friendly option for new age women.