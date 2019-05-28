Future Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 203.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Future Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 203.17 crore in the...

Future Retail has reported net profit at Rs 203.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 463.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

Sales rose 17.97 percent to Rs 5,396.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4,574.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, net profit rose 6,379.31 percent to Rs 732.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

Sales rose 9.13 percent to Rs 20,164.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18,477.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.