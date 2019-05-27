Lance Stanbury joins Beyond Squarefeet as International Director

Lance Stanbury has been appointed as an International Director at Beyond Squarefeet.

With over 700 malls operational in India and over 300 more malls to come up in next 5 years, Indian Shopping Mall sector looks very lucrative, with need of international experts. The Shopping Mall sector is reinventing in India, and looks at adding another 100 million sq.ft. in the next 5 years.

Lance Stanbury has over 2 decades of experience and expertise in directing the pre-opening management set-up, launch and on-going management of the best Malls across Europe. He has also developed an international respected mall masterclass leadership course and has trained shopping mall professionals across UK, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia, India, etc. Previously, Stanbury has held leadership positions with some of the leading international retail property management companies such as Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, CBRE, 8G Capital, etc. across Europe.

Commenting on his new position, Lance says: “I am very excited about this opportunity to be involved in India’s unique growth story in shopping malls, which has been bullish in the last decade. My exposure in shopping malls, across the globe, will help the clients of Beyond Squarefeet. I look forward to the challenges of the Indian Market.”

Chandershekhar Kaul, Mall Mechanic & CEO – Beyond Squarefeet says, “We are glad to have Lance in our team. He will be a guiding force to us, as the Indian shopping mall sector grows in the next few years. His immense international exposure shall surely bring benefits and best practices to all our existing and future clients.”