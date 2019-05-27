Inditex to elevate Carlos Crespo as CEO

Zara owner Inditex SA promoted Carlos Crespo to chief executive officer, naming an insider to spearhead the fast-fashion giant’s push into e-commerce.

As Chief Operating Officer, Crespo oversaw the integration of the company’s online and physical stores with features like ‘click-and-collect” and the ability of customers to check online to see if an item was available in a nearby store.

Crespo, 48, who is currently Chief Operating Officer of the world’s largest apparel retailer, will report to Executive Chairman Pablo Isla, 55, who’s yielding the CEO position. The new chief will be responsible for technology, procurement and sustainability, the Spanish company said in a statement.

“Carlos Crespo’s track record within the group and his responsibilities as COO made this promotion the natural next step,” Inditex said in a statement.

The appointment will take effect in July, once approved by the board and shareholders.