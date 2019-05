Between 2015 and 2018, Indian real estate witnessed a total inflow of US$ 14 Bn worth PE investments. While 2015 and 2016 together saw investments of US$ 5.4 Bn, the real momentum was seen in the last two years when investments grew to US$ 8.6 Bn collectively. Growth in investments can be attributed to the various reformatory changes in Indian real estate that helped increase transparency and thereby boosted investor confidence…

